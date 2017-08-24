Win a copy of Albion’s ‘We’re On Our Way’ DVD

Albion’s DVD of their promotion-winning season is now out to buy and we have three blu-ray copies to be won.
‘We’re On Our Way’ is a feature-length film edited by the club’s production duo Tim Dudding and Adam Tighe, and includes exclusive interviews with chairman Tony Bloom, CEO Paul Barber, manager Chris Hughton and a selection of the first-team squad.
With a run-time of one hour and 40 minutes, the review takes an in-depth look at the key moments, as the Seagulls secured promotion to the Premier League. The DVD is £12 while the blu-ray costs £15.
To be in with a chance of winning a blu-ray of ‘We’re On Our Way’, simply tell us who Albion’s manager is.
Email your answer to steve.bailey@jpress.co.uk by midday on Wednesday (August 30) or send your answer to Albion competition, Cannon House, Chatsworth Road, Worthing, BN11 1NA. Normal competition rules apply.
