Ticket details for Brighton's match at Manchester United

The on-sale date for Albion's match at Manchester United next month has been brought forward to Tuesday, October 17.

The Seagulls travel to Old Trafford on Saturday, November 25, with a 3pm kick-off. The change to the on-sale date has been made to try to ensure minimum wait times for supporters when purchasing online and to avoid clashes with other home matches on sale.

The club has received an allocation of just over 3,000 tickets for the game, and these will go on sale at the dates listed below, with the times of 9am and 2pm for online and telephone bookings respectively.

Season-ticket holders entitled to make a purchase on October 17 are guaranteed a seat, providing they book before 9am on Wednesday 18th October.

On Sale Dates (points required): Tuesday, October 17 (season ticket holders with 269-plus points)

Wednesday October 18 (season ticket holders with 259-plus points subject to availability)

Thursday October 19 (season ticket holders with 242-plus points subject to availability)

Fiday October 20 (season ticket holders with 198-plus points subject to availability)

Tuesday October 24 (all season ticket holders subject to availability)

Thursday October 26 (members with 16-plus points subject to availability)

Friday October 27 (all members subject to availability)

Full details and ticket prices will be announced on www.seagullstickets.com