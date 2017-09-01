Schelotto targets Argentina call-up after joining Brighton

New Albion signing Ezequiel Schelotto is targeting a Argentina call-up after achieving his dream of playing in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old full-back joined on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee yesterday and said it was an easy decision to join the Seagulls.

He said: "I am very happy Brighton opened the door for me to come here. My dream of playing in the Premier League is now a reality.

"I hope to give my best to the club, the manager and the staff. When I was growing up in Argentina I saw the Premier League all the time on TV.

"We received offers from Championship teams with good names, from Spain, from Italy and from Germany but the dream is to come to the Premier League.

"Respect to the coach and the staff of Brighton, they opened a big door and I have an opportunity to start a new adventure and I'm happy with that."

Schelotto has one cap for Italy, in a friendly against England, but is now hoping to earn international honours with Argentina, the country of his birth.

He said: “I have one selection for the Italian national team in a friendly game. I won’t close the door to the Italian national team, but the dream is to play for Argentina.

“I was born in Argentina and my family are from Argentina, even though they now live in Italy. I am happy that the Italian national team gave me that one opportunity, but my heart is from Argentina and my next step is to play for them.

“The Premier League is the biggest league in the world. It’s now a reality that Brighton are in the Premier League, and hopefully that helps open the door to the Argentinian national squad.

Schelotto says his best position is right-back but he can also play on the left-hand side and he is hoping Albion can finish mid-table this season.

He said: "The Premier League is different to Italy and Portugal. I hope to give my best to the team, to the coach and to the supporters. Firstly, I'll give my best to win a lot of games for Brighton and secondly I hope at the end of the season Brighton are in the middle of the table. I'll give my maximum to the team."