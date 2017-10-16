Ryan happy to contribute with late double save

Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan played down his superb late double save which prevented Everton from snatching a injury-time winner yesterday.

The Australian international has been in top form in recent matches and denied Kevin Mirallas twice in quick succession deep in added time. Wayne Rooney's penalty had cancelled out Anthony Knockaert's opener, before Ryan was called upon to save Mirallas' first shot with his feet and then he quickly got back up to keep out the Everton forward's follow-up.

Ryan said: "Being a goalkeeper, you've got to contribute sometimes and thankfully in that moment I was able to be there.

"I've come to realise in my experiences when you're just playing off your instincts without thinking too much, that's when things just flow and happen naturally.

"It's where you get into some good form and after a bit of an adaption phase in the beginning, I'm getting more comfortable, I'm understanding my players more and they're understanding me.

"I think I'm growing into my role here in the team and I'm just going to keep working with these bunch of guys, the coaching staff and everyone to contribute every week the best I can.

"I'm really enjoying my football and feel now my instincts are taking over a little bit more and I'm not thinking so much. My performances of late are probably starting to show that."

Looking back on the game, Ryan felt it was two points dropped and said: "The mood in the changing room is it's a missed opportunity. From my experience so far, you've got to pick up as many points as you can, especially here at home.

"It's important to make your home a fortress. Looking back on this game, I think it's two points lost at the end of the day. It's unfortunate but we can't change it now."