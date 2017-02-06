Range of emotions for Duffy as Albion strike late

Albion defender Shane Duffy admitted he went through a range of emotions during the closing stages of yesterday's 3-3 draw at Brentford.

Albion fought back from 2-0 down to level at 2-2 with goals from Solly March and Duffy but then fell behind again four minutes into injury-time. However, Tomer Hemed rescued a point with seconds remaining and Duffy said: "I was so angry and then I was so delighted.

"When they scored to make it 3-2, I couldn't believe it. I just thought how have they stole it and here we go again but the lads just never give up and it was a mad finish.

"We've got to take the positives out of it. There are a lot of negatives but we'll put them right in the next game."

Brighton goalkeeper David Stockdale added: "To come away from here with a point after the way we started and the score is a massive positive moving forward but it's still not good enough and we realise that.

"We're lucky to come out of these last couple of games with one point.

"In the end, we thought we could go and win it. All credit to Brentford, they played well but hopefully we can move on into our home games and put this to bed."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!