Pocognoli: We're nearly there but not yet, so need to be careful

Sebastien Pocognoli is not getting too carried away despite Albion moving ever closer to promotion over the weekend.

The Seagulls won 2-1 at Queens Park Rangers on Friday evening and are now top of the Championship, two points ahead of Newcastle and 12 clear of third-placed Huddersfield.

The left-back scored a stunning free kick at Loftus Road and is not looking further ahead than Friday's game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He felt the break to Valencia during the international break is behind the three successive wins since and said: "We went to Valencia and made a fresh start after that.

"It was very good for the team and the fact we played two home games was very important to get back the confidence. Nine out of nine in six days is a big performance and if we continue like this, we are in a good way.

"We're nearly there but are not yet, so we need to be careful as Wolves will be a very tough game as they continue to fight to be safe."

Looking at the title, Pocognoli said: "If we are there and can reach first place, I think we have to do it. There's nothing better than that in a season but first we have to win next week and then we can talk about the title and all the rest."

Pocognoli, on loan at Albion from West Brom, is out of contract with the Magpies in the summer and when asked about his future said: "I'm not really looking at that at this moment.

I'll concentrate on finishing as good as possible this season here. I would like to be champions and promoted and go on holiday with a good feeling.

"After that, it's up to the club to decide. I'm a free agent and we will see. I'm very happy here, my team-mates are incredible and it's a nice club."

