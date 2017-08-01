Murray sent off as Albion draw at Girona

Ten-man Albion remain unbeaten in pre-season after a 0-0 draw away to Girona this evening.

Glenn Murray, who went on with 17 minutes to go, was sent off late on for two bookings in a competitive match with the newly-promoted La Liga side.

Tomer Hemed twice went close with headers, before he had an effort ruled out for offside from Jamie Murphy's through ball in the first half. Alcala had Girona's best chance in the opening 45 minutes but headed wide when unmarked.

Girona made a host of changes to begin the second half, while Brighton were again denied by the offside flag for a second time when Murphy put the ball in the net on 77 minutes.

Murray was booked for dissent on 80 minutes and then received a second booking for a foul five minutes later as Albion finished with ten men.

The Seagulls' pre-season concludes with a home match against Spanish giants Atletico Madrid on Sunday (4pm).

ALBION: Ryan (Maenpaa 73); Rosenior (Goldson 73), Dunk (Hunemeier 73), Duffy, Bong (Suttner 73); Brown (LuaLua 81), Stephens (Bruno 45), Kayal, Murphy (March 77), Gross (Skalak 78); Hemed (Murray 73).

