Hughton named manager of the season again

Brighton boss Chris Hughton was last night named the LMA's Championship manager of the season for the second successive campaign.

Hughton guided Albion into the Premier League this season as they finished second behind Newcastle and he was voted top boss in the division by his Championship peers for the third time in his career. He collected the award at last night’s gala awards dinner - alongside Premier League winner Antonio Conte.



Hughton also won the award last season, when Albion finished third, behind Burnley and Middlesbrough, and previously won the award in 2010 as he guided Newcastle United to promotion.



Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder won the award for League One, while Portsmouth boss Paul Cook collected the League Two award.



Hughton also presented an LMA special achievement award to Lincoln City manager Danny Cowley, who guided the Imps back to the Football League as National League champions - and to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.



LMA chief executive, Richard Bevan said: “Following years of dedication to the profession of coaching, Danny Cowley, Paul Cook, Chris Wilder and Chris Hughton have been instrumental in the successful promotions of their respective clubs this season and fully deserve the recognition from their fellow managers.



“We wish them all the very best of luck as they prepare for next season in their new leagues.”

