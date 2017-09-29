Hughton hails Wenger's contribution to English football

Chris Hughton is looking forward to pitting his wits against Arsene Wenger again on Sunday, saying the Arsenal boss has made a huge contribution to English football.

Wenger has been Gunners boss for 21 years and signed a new two-year deal in the summer, against the wishes of many Arsenal fans who felt it was time for Wenger to leave.



However, Hughton is pleased to see Wenger still involved in the Premier League and said: "It's good for the league and for football. He's an outstanding manager and has had a huge contribution to the game here. That type of individual you want to see him here as long as he wants to be here."



Wenger has won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with the club and is constantly under pressure to get results.



Hughton said: "He copes with it incredibly well because of the experience he's got.



"There's a different type of pressure when you are a smaller club in the division or a new club the pressure is trying to get the results which will keep you in the division.



"When you are an Arsenal and an Arsene Wenger the pressure is always getting the results you are expected to get, staying in the Champions League and winning cups.



"Maybe the only thing he hasn't experienced is being at the other end of the table but he would have experienced everything that goes with the pressure of being with a team that has high expectations.



"He would be used to dealing with it. He would have gone through every one of the experiences."

