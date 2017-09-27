Hemed 'devastated' to miss three games

Tomer Hemed says he is devastated to be banned for three games after an appeal against a FA violent conduct charge was unsuccessful.

Hemed was charged by The FA over an incident with Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin on Sunday and will now miss Albion's matches with Arsenal, Everton and West Ham.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Hemed wrote: "I accept the decision against me but to not agree with it and I am devastated to miss three matches.

"I would never go out to injure a fellow professional on purpose, and those of my friends and teammates who know me, know that is not in my nature.

"I will use this time to get fitter, stronger and come back hungrier to score more goals for Brighton in the Premier League."