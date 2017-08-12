Guardiola praises City after passing 'difficult' test at Albion

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised his side's second half performance after a 2-0 victory at Brighton this afternoon.

City beat Tottenham and Real Madrid in pre-season and dominated possession at the Amex but had to wait until the 70th minute to take the lead through Sergio Aguero. A Lewis Dunk own goal five minutes later sealed all three points for City.

Speaking after the match, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager said: "We started good again and after the game became slower, our passing on the grass was not so good. We didn't attack the next line in the proper way but that is normal in this part of the season.

"The second half was much better. We were quicker and attacked inside and outside and before the two goals we had chances.

"This kind of game - when a team defends with ten players, deeper and deeper - the first goal is so important.

"The first game (of the season) is always complicated, especially with what happened this weekend.

"From my experience, the first game especially with a new promoted club is always difficult, when you have the passion, the fans and no pressure at all but we did it.

"We were stable, we conceded just one chance from a corner. After that, nothing.

"Congratulations to the team for the first victory."

