Duffy: Whoever we play is in for a tough game

Shane Duffy says Albion will never give up as they bid to stay in the Premier League.

The Seagulls recorded an impressive 3-0 win at West Ham on Friday evening, with Duffy and fellow central defender Lewis Dunk receiving praise from pundits and fans alike for their excellent performances.



After promotion from the Championship last year, Duffy said: “We’ve always believed that we could (stay up), the momentum was with us last season, we’re a hard team to beat and we’ve had a few new signings that have taken a while to settle in but but they’re now doing brilliantly.”



Looking back on the win at the Hammers, Duffy said: “We’re realistic and we’ll enjoy the moment because it is the toughest league in the world.



“We won’t give up and whoever is playing us is in for a tough game. Hopefully we can get a few results on the road.”