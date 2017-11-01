Duffy focused on Swansea with World Cup play-offs looming

Albion defender Shane Duffy says he is fully focused on Saturday's trip to Swansea with Ireland's World Cup play-off clashes with Denmark looming later this month.

Ireland travel to Denmark on November 11 and then the return leg takes place on November 14, with the winners securing a place at next year's World Cup in Russia.

For the time being, Duffy is putting those games to the back of his mind and said: "They're two huge games but I can't focus on it that much yet as I've got a huge game coming up this week.

"It's something to look forward too and it's in the back of my mind at the minute. I just have to get there fit and healthy and hopefully I can play a part but I can't get too ahead of myself.

"I've got a huge game at Swansea and that comes first."

Albion will come up against Tammy Abraham, who they were linked with in the summer, and Duffy said: "You saw today (against Southampton) that teams have got top strikers and obviously we were linked with him in the summer. I've played against him before and he's a good young player, with a bright future.

"He knows he's going to be in for a tough game and we're going to be in for a tough game. We'll see what happens.

"It's the Premier League, it throws everything at you and we're just excited to go out and perform against these teams. We're confident we can go there with a game plan off the back of a good result at West Ham."