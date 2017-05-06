Bruno: Everyone is ready

Albion captain Bruno says the team are ready for Sunday's match at Aston Villa as they bid to be crowned champions.

The Seagulls have already have two chances to win the Championship title but lost to Norwich and Bristol City, so Bruno is hoping it will be third time lucky.

After the disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Bristol City last week, Bruno said: "It's been hard sessions this week, so competitive and everyone wants to play this game and that's most important. Everyone is ready."

On winning the title with this squad, he said: “It’s really important for us [winning the title], especially because we’d like to end the season winning a game, after two defeats in a row. We want to lift the trophy.

"It means a lot, the main aim is done but we said straight after getting promoted we need to win this title. We've been pushing so hard but we haven't got it yet and I hope on Sunday it's going to be the day."

Bruno admits this is the top season in his career so far and is looking forward to coming up against Juan Mata - a former Valencia team-mate, who tweeted his congratulations to the Seagulls on promotion last month: "To play against friends is really special and he's an unbelievable player.

"He's playing for one of the biggest clubs and we are really close friends, so I've said thank-you (for the congratulations)."

The Albion captain has not thought too much about next season yet and said: "I'm trying to enjoy the moment.

"I'm trying not to think about next season because I know how hard it's going to be, with the quality it's the best league in the world. It's going to be hard for everyone and I'm just trying to enjoy the moment and we've still got another game to go."

