Bruno disappointed with 'soft' penalty decision

Albion captain Bruno says it was a soft penalty decision which gave Everton their equaliser in the 1-1 draw at the Amex this afternoon.
Anthony Knockaert had given Brighton a 81st-minute lead but Bruno was adjudged to have fouled Dominic Calvin-Lewin in the last minute and Wayne Rooney equalised from the spot.
Bruno was disapointed with referee Michael Oliver's decision to award the penalty and said: "To get a point against Everton is always good but being 1-0 up with five minutes to go is quite disappointing, especially with the penalty.
"I would say it wasn't a penalty but I haven't seen it again. I was trying to protect myself and the space, I don't know. I'm not going to speak about the ref, he was trying to do his best but it was really soft.
"There were a lot of challenges during the game and that one was really soft, It was his decision and that's it."
Hughton has no complaints with penalty decision.
Rooney's late penalty denies Brighton victory
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.