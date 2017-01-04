Brighton reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan.

The 20-year-old has started just two EFL Cup games for the Blues this season, while appearing once as a substitute in the Premier League.

A report in the Evening Standard says Albion are believed to have made an enquiry for the midfielder, with West Ham also interested in taking him on loan.

Many had tipped Loftus-Cheek to break into Chelsea’s first-team this season but with Antonio Conte’s team currently top of the Premier League his chances have been limited.

