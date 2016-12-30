Brighton match postponed owing to fog

Albion's Championship match with Cardiff has been postponed owing to fog covering the Amex surface.

Referee Christopher Kavanagh called the game off at 6pm following a couple of inspections and after consulting with both clubs. The playing surface has to be visible from behind one goal to the opposite end and visiblity was deteriorating all the time.

The postponement means Newcastle will replace Brighton at the top of the Championship if they win at home to Nottingham Forest this evening.

