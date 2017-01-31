Arsenal striker joins Brighton on loan

Striker Chuba Akpom has joined Albion on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will compete for a place up front with top-scorer Glenn Murray, Tomer Hemed and Sam Baldock.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Akpom passed his medical at the American Express Elite Football Performance Centre last night and will link up with his new teammates for training this morning, ahead of Thursday's trip to Huddersfield.

Seagulls manager Chris Hughton said:"As soon as we allowed Elvis Manu to go out on loan we knew we wanted to add to the forward area, so we are delighted to bring in someone of Chuba’s calibre.

“He is a young talent who gained valuable experience with Hull in the Championship last season, will give us really good pace in the forward areas and complement the other strikers at the club.

“We fought off competition from other clubs to sign Chuba, and we would like to thank Arsenal for the opportunity of working with him for the rest of the season.”

Akpom has already scored four goals at the Amex in two appearances, for Arsenal and England at under-21 level. He netted a hat-trick for Arsenal's under-21s in a 4-0 win over Albion in December 2014, and followed that with a goal for England at the same level in the 3-1 win over Switzerland the following November.

Akpom helped Hull win promotion last season, with seven goals from 22 starts, and has also had brief loan spells with Brentford, Coventry City and Nottingham Forest.

Born in Canning Town, Akpom has been with the Gunners since the age of six and has made ten senior appearances. He has also represented England at every age level from under-15, scoring three goals in four games for Gareth Southgate at under-21 level.

