Albion's events and media teams receive prestigious award

Brighton & Hove Albion’s events and media teams were celebrating at Anfield last week, after the club recaptured the prestigious Media Choice Award at the Stadium Events and Hospitality Awards.

The award added to the club's top prize success in 2015, after also winning silver in three of the last five years.

The Seagulls fought off stiff competition for the accolade, which is voted for by national broadcasters and journalists attending matches across the country, with Premier League rivals Watford and Manchester City picking up the silver and bronze awards respectively.

Paul Camillin - Albion’s head of media - said: “After claiming the top prize in 2015 and picking up silver last year, we’re absolutely delighted to rank top once again in this category and the events and media team can be extremely proud of this achievement.

“We understand the importance of providing a good experience for all media representatives visiting the Amex, and with the assistance of Sodexo - our events and catering partner - we’re able to provide a warm welcome to all visitors. .

“After often travelling long distances to get to the Amex, we make a conscious effort to take care of our media guests during their time at the stadium, and we appreciate the importance of working in a friendly, well-organised environment. We have a brilliant team to provide this experience, and it’s an honour to be recognised for this prestigious national award once again."

BBC commentator Johnny Cantor is a regular attendee for Albion’s fixtures at the Amex and believes the award caps a brilliant season for the Seagulls.

He said: ”It's fitting that the football club has been presented with this award in the year the team reached the Premier League. I can only see the club taking further strides forward in the years ahead, both on and off the field.

"Working journalists are provided with an exceptional matchday experience at the Amex, from the warm welcome you receive on arrival, to the brilliant food service prior to kick off and at half-time. The overall service is second to none.”

Another frequent visitor to the stadium is TalkSport reporter and commentator Ian Abrahams, and he commended the football club for their efforts in providing an enjoyable experience for all visitors.

He said, “It’s great going to the Amex and it’s always been a good experience. The media team are very friendly, they make sure everyone is at ease and everything is working.

They make sure everyone has what they need for the afternoon ahead, which makes them a very helpful team. It’s great to see the club get promoted, but it’s also brilliant to see the club get recognised for this award.

“I can tell you now, from the experience that I’ve had at Brighton, if they don't change a single thing, the club will be well up there as one of the very best in regards to the hospitality in the Premier League.”

