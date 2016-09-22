How will the Sussex Cricket League look in 2017?

The Sussex Premier Cricket League will have 80 teams split into eight divisions for the 2017 season.

Intitally the league was going to be reduced from eight division to six, as we reported in March.

But after four clubs - Ansty, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath and Lindfield - raised concerns and had backing from more than 20 of the 40 member clubs, the restructure was delayed - as we reported in August.

However, after last Monday night’s meeting of Clubs at Hove County Ground, the basic structure has now been agreed.

Normal promotion and relegation has initially applied.

Southwater and Henfield with their respective 2nd XIs are going down to the West Sussex Invitation League and Broadwater and Buxted Park are replacing them.

Then in 2017 the 80 teams will be split in eight free running divisions of mixed 1st and 2nd XIs - Premier, Two, Three, Four, Five East and West, Six East and West.

League secretary Terry Burstow said: “This is as per the original restructuring but with no Clubs being moved to WSICL and ESCL.”

The games will be nine timed and nine win/lose in all divisions.

Another change sees the Sussex Academy XI will not be taking part in 2017 but will look to re-enter the Premier Division as soon as it is felt appropriate.

Guernsey will continue in Division Two playing win/lose games only.

