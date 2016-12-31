LETTER: Why so long for theatre work?

I have just enjoyed a performance of That’ll Be The Day at the Congress Theatre. It was a packed house, but we must miss the next five performances.

Has the council explained to the public why the contractor requires 18 months to carry out refurbishments?

When you consider that the Japanese recently restored a subsided major roadway the size of a football pitch, surfacing and marking in just days, it makes you question the extent of our expertise.

Perhaps we should get the Japanese to quote for the work at the Congress and for the illusory Wish Tower Restaurant while they are at it!

D SEAGARD

Barrier Reef Way

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.