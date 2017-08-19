LETTER: Very serious pavement issue

Having read the letters this weekend from P J Abbotts & Gail Ball regarding the condition of pavements in Eastbourne, I have been trying for some considerable time to get the pavements in Crown Street repaired, firstly with the former MP Caroline Ansell and now have written to Stephen Lloyd,received an acknowledgment, but nothing further.

I also contacted East Sussex c c highways department several times but always getting the same excuses: ‘there is a criteria, the highway stewards have looked at the pavements, they don’t warrant repair, economics etc, etc’.

These people are not elderly, they can see, whereas many of the users of Crown Street are elderly, visually impaired, have mobility problems and you have to watch where you are walking very step of the way, and the situation is the same throughout Eastbourne.

Nobody, ie: M.P, Mayor, councillors seem the slightest bit interested in this very serious problem.

I hope Ms Ball soon recovers from her fall.

Phyllis M Emery

Secretary to Crowne House Residents Association

Star Road