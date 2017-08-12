LETTER: Town deserves better at park

When is a park not a park? A park should be an open area for leisure and recreation.

What do we have in Devonshire Park? Screened off areas of grass. No open spaces, no flowers, nowhere for children to run and play. Benches lined up as if in God’s waiting area.

Before the very costly restoration the local taxpayers sent in some lovely ideas as to how they would like to see the development. What do we have? Fenced areas of grass, a huge new building with tacky, white plastic furniture outside.

It seems that the councillors have no imagination regarding the aesthetic aspects, and are only interested in making financial gain. I find it very disappointing when such an area could have brought in so many more visitors, and locals, and enabled them to have a pleasant experience.

Even the seats at the end by Hardwicke Road have been removed which provided a sheltered seating area. Surely the council can do, and we deserve, better.

A RICHARDS

Spencer Road