LETTER: The benefit of staff training

After reading last week’s disappointing feedback, my friend and I decided to visit the new Prince’s Park cafe to see for ourselves.

It is an attractive and pleasant building in a delightful setting and I’m sure the cafe could become very popular.

However, I think that some serious staff training is needed in management and presentation, before the cafe can achieve its full potential.

Definitely a place to try again, though!

MISS M P HAMILTON

Gloucester Close