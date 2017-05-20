LETTER: Stop senseless destruction

Summer approaches. Parks and gardens strive to look their best. Sadly, however, a few people seem to believe summer is a great time for destruction and making a lot of mess!

The Friends of Manor Gardens and Gildredge Park have worked with Eastbourne Borough Council for more than five years to improve the state of these open spaces. We raise funds for plants, The Hermitage and the lily pond. Some few also actively work on the gardens. We host events for children and adults.

Yet whatever we do or feel we have achieved, there are the few who simply want to pull branches off trees, throw stones in the pond and let their children play football in the rose garden – when there is plenty of open grassed space.

They break whatever is breakable and take plants from the pond and flowerbeds. It is disheartening, and painful to the generous who donate for these improvements.

Please, help us to maintain these spaces so they remain a pleasure for all. There is plenty of open ground for games, but the flowerbeds are to enjoy, not destroy. Please, help us stop wilful damage. Everything breaks, with sufficient pressure.

MARY CORRAN

Chair, Friends of Manor Gardens and Gildredge Park