LETTER: Passengers left stranded

On Tuesday, August 8, I was travelling from Lewes to Newhaven Town on the 09.58 departure from Lewes.

There are always passengers transferring from the London to Hastings service into the Seaford line trains.

The train from London was a couple of minutes late.

Southern have withdrawn platform attendance staff.

The train I was travelling on was a 377 type where the driver closes the doors.

Just before departure time I saw people coming over the bridge but the On Board Supervisor/Conductor was inside the train and doors closed.

As we departed I saw five bewildered travellers on the platform having missed the train.

Southern having removed the platform staff appear to have no procedure in place to manage the people making the transfer from Platform 1 to Platform 3 and leave them stranded and waiting at Lewes for another 30 minutes.

Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate