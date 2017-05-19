LETTER: Minority taint the majority

I would like to query last week’s letter on the subject of seafront cyclists using the seaward side pavement from Channel View Road as a solution to allow seafront cycling by asking where do they ride once they reach the promenade?

The above section of pavement is used already by lots of cyclists daily, and you can add the opposite side pavement as well all the way to the pier and beyond. Cycling appears to be taking over any pavement in town these days, especially coming off Lottbridge Drove cycle path where at the end of the path they just carry on cycling, weaving around pedestrians all along Seaside pavements.

The law has not been changed on this, meaning that it is still an offence to cycle on a pavement unless it is deemed to be a cycle path.

But because of no enforcement this problem continues and there is always a minority who think the rules apply to everyone bar them, and unfortunately these people give the vast majority of law-abiding cyclists a bad name.

A mere total of 15 cyclists were cautioned last year from April to September for cycling on the promenade. I would think that total could be surpassed in one hour. And don’t forget the Government minister upheld the no cycling ban on safety grounds last year, so all the more reason to uphold the law and not turn a blind eye.

R. HARDY

Northbourne Road