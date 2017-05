In the 1940s my memory of the Long Man of Wilmington is that the figure featured a scythe and rake at the top of his poles and I seem to remember that both feet pointed outwards. The figure was cut in the chalk – no breeze blocks or whitewash.

Could we have the original rake, scythe and foot restored, in keeping with the original. I’m sure volunteers will help with restoration.

PAULINE BLACK

Hardwick Road