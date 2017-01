LETTER: Can you rise to the challenge?

Have you made your New Year’s resolution yet? Why not consider taking on a challenge in aid of youth charity Sea Cadets?

For the first time, we are thrilled to have places available for a whole host of exciting charity challenges.

To find out more please email events@ms-sc.org.

MARTIN COLES

CEO, Sea Cadets

