LETTER: Aggression at the hospital

Having been taken to Accident and Emergency at Eastbourne DGH on Saturday, and receiving treatment from the excellent staff on duty, I was perturbed by the attitude of some patients.

They caused problems by their aggression towards the staff. One removed a cannula and left the area causing blood to be dripped over the floor and on equipment.

The staff requested that the patient return to the cubicle and receive treatment but the patient was adamant on leaving. They were returned by the security staff, but still left a little later with blood seeping through a dressing.

Another patient was very aggressive, using foul language to the staff and left the area but was escorted back by the security staff. When I was discharged he was at the reception desk giving them grief wanting to know why he was there.

It is a wonder that the staff at these departments remain, and it must be causing recruitment problems.

These staff are dedicated and I consider do marvellous work in keeping most of us as fit as we can be according to our age and medical circumstances. They deserve better treatment, not only from the Government, the management staff concerned, but especially the aggressive patients who need to bite their tongues.

JOHN BERRY

Stoney Lane, Hailsham

