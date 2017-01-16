Youngster’s charity cake sale

A kind-hearted 11-year-old has raised £350 with a cake sale for a local man who has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Bailey Mintrim, who attends Willingdon Community School, decided to raise awareness for his citizenship lesson by helping a young local man Jay Clark’s charity Be More Jay.

Kelly Mintrim, Bailey’s proud mum, said, “He contacted Jay first to check it was okay to raise money in his name and then did his homework. He went round to all the supermarkets looking for the community champions to provide some baking supplies.

“He sent cakes into his dad’s work and he made sweets for his football team.”