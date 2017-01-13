Work starts on Eastbourne’s state-of-the-art tennis village

Work is underway on a new players’ village at Devonshire Park to provide world class facilities for women’s and men’s tennis.

The existing building is being demolished to be replaced with a modern two-storey, glass and timber-clad facility that will incoporate player changing rooms, fitness and physio suites, player lounges and medical facilities.

Eastbourne Borough Council and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) are jointly funding the work which is being carried out by contractor Kier.

Council leader David Tutt said, “This is one of various projects we are working on with the LTA that reinforce the status of the Aegon International as an annual premier sporting event in the South of England.

“Improving the tennis offer is a crucial element of our £44million Devonshire Quarter transformation and, once completed, will provide us with first-rate international sporting, cultural and conference facilities.”

The Aegon International has been confirmed at Devonshire Park until at least 2026, with the men’s event returning from next year.

Oliver Scadgell, the LTA’s director of major events, said, “The new player facilities are an important part of the work we are undertaking with Eastbourne Borough Council to continue to improve what we offer to players to enhance their experience when they compete at the Aegon International.

“With the men returning in 2017, we want to ensure that our services to both the players and our loyal spectators continue to develop and improve.”

Steve Cresswell, Kier Construction’s southern operations director, said, “We’re looking forward to working on the new players’ village at Devonshire Park, which will provide improved facilities for players and ensure the venue remains one of the country’s leading tennis centres.

“This project, being delivered through the Scape Minor Works framework, is an important one for Eastbourne and will play a key part of the wider Devonshire Quarter transformation programme.”

A major part of the cultural quarter improvement is a new plaza and the Grade II and Grade II* Listed buildings, Devonshire Park Theatre, Congress Theatre and the Winter Garden, being extensively restored in the coming months.

