Work continues on £16 million upgrade of Eastbourne water works

An upgrade of Eastbourne’s wastewater treatment works is underway.

Some £16 million is being spent on the site at Langney Point which is undergoing a major refurbishment to improve its treatment of waste water.

The �16 million upgrade will see a rescue team on hand 24 hours a day

Southern Water project manager Andrew Morris said, “This is a complex scheme which will bring big environmental benefits.”

“As all the work is taking place underground safety is being made a priority during the upgrade to the water works near Pevensey Bay.

“Rescue crews will be on hand 24 hours a day to ensure the safety of the team, according to organisers of the project.

Mr Morris said this would ensure the safest possible working environment.”

Up to 86 million litres of wastewater a day is treated at the water works which serves some 140,000 people.

“We’ve put in place around-the-clock response experts to keep our workers safe,” said a spokesperson for the project.

The site is one of only two underground treatment works in the region which makes the refurbishment more complex, according to a representative from Southern Water.

The rescue team is made up of specialists in technical and confined space rescue, including rope rescue.

Team members also have technical equipment and first aid training

Work is due to be completed in autumn next year.