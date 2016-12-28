Women seriously injured in collision on Eastbourne road

Two women were seriously injured in a Boxing Day collision on an Eastbourne road.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle accident in Avondale Road shortly after 6pm on Monday (December 26).

The women, aged 27 and 48, were loading the boot of a red Ford Ka parked in the road when a beige Citroen C4 Picasso collided with the front of their car.

According to Sussex Police, they were taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

The driver of the Citroen, a 71-year-old man from Polegate, was left shocked but uninjured.