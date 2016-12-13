Woman to take on ‘fight of her life’

A young woman from Eastbourne is getting set for the fight of her life in memory of her father.

Jacey Samson, 28, is in training for the town’s first Ultra White Collar Boxing Event (UWCB), set to be held at Kings Centre on Saturday, December 17.

Following the sudden death of her father Paul in September 2015 and her housemate Janine Daly’s cervical cancer diagnosis just months later, Jacey felt motivated to take on a new challenge in honour of them both. Having seen her brother Luke, 26, take part in a UWCB event in Brighton, the former Eastbourne Technology College student was inspired to join him in the ring at Eastbourne.

UWCB, which will celebrate its biggest weekend so far on December 17 and 18 with 31 events taking place across the country, gives people with no boxing experience the opportunity to train in a safe environment, while raising money for Cancer Research UK. Last year more than 10,000 people signed up to the challenge with each participant receiving eight weeks training at a local partner gym with professional boxing coaches.

At the end of the training participants are matched with an opponent to take part in a three round bout.

Jacey, a team leader at Carricks Brook care home, said, “My dad was an amazing man. He was a very giving caring person, he was always wanting to help and putting his hand in his pocket to raise money for charity.

“It was a huge shock when he died from pulmonary oedema. He was only 59 and it was so sudden. We’d had a lovely family day together and Dad was on really good form.

“He’d been playing on the Wii just hours before.

“Just months afterwards one of my best friends was diagnosed with cervical cancer so I tried to do everything I could to support her during her treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London. Fortunately following surgery she is now in remission but has regular check-ups. I now want to make them both proud and to make a difference.

“Experiencing a great loss and watching someone I care about go through cancer has made me want to take a stand. I’ve never done boxing before and the training is hard and high intensity. But I’m really enjoying it and feeling like I’m getting in good shape.

“I expect the atmosphere on the night will be amazing and I’m looking forward to taking part with my brother.

“Knowing it’s for a great cause makes the whole process even better. I just want to raise as much money as possible to help beat cancer sooner.”

To sponsor Jacey visit: www.justgiving.com/Jacey-Samson?utm_id=26.