Woman ‘attacked by stranger’ in Eastbourne park

A woman said she was attacked by a man in an Eastbourne park in broad daylight on Sunday (November 13).

Samantha Stevens, 38, of Seaside, was at Roselands Park around 11am with her niece, nine, and cousin, four, when an unknown man approached her.

According to Ms Stevens, he pushed her and went on to punch her three times in the face and stubbed his cigarette out in her hair.

“The children are going to remember this forever,” she said, “I’m more worried about them than me, they don’t want to go back to that park.

“This man approached my niece and then me. He pushed me, so I pushed him back. It was very intimidating.

“He kept pushing me, then he punched me in the face and stubbed his cigarette in my hair. I think he was drunk.

“It’s made me feel cross and sad and I don’t want to go outside.

“It’s made me feel like I can’t take my kids out to the park on a Sunday. I want him to be found.”

Samantha said he was white, looked to be in his 60s and had a Geordie accent and very short hair.

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “A woman reported to police that she had been assaulted by a man in the Roseland Park area, Eastbourne, after she asked him to leave the area as he was drinking in the children’s play area.

“The man punched her on the shoulder and then walked off. Officers carried out a search of the area but could not find the suspect.

“The victim was not injured but left shaken. He is white, aged about 65, 5ft 7ins tall and was wearing glasses, dark brown chinos and a striped top. He was carrying a Tesco carrier bag.”

Anyone who witnessed the assault or recognises the suspect should contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101 quoting serial 538 of 13/11.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.