Why trusted news supports local jobs and the economy

Businesses across the region have said just how important our trusted news services are to them - and their success.

Two weeks ago, we launched a campaign Fighting Fake News and highlighted the very real dangers of fabricated stories peddled across social media.

We pointed out the lengths we go to to get every story right - from extensive training to upholding some of the most robust standards on the planet.

It is a campaign that is being supported by local papers across the UK.

This week, business people who depend on newspapers and websites to advertise their services explain why our trusted news reflected well on them - and underpin their values of quality and care.

Community leaders and residents have also spoken of the vital role our trusted news service plays in keeping the region strong, safe, and vibrant.

Meanwhile, The Herald asked readers what their views were on fake news and whether any media outlet can be trusted.

Mother Eloise Jones, of Sovereign Harbour, said, “I figure it out when news is fake online but I don’t think everyone does.

“It does concern me a lot. I don’t understand why it’s not monitored very well.”

Annie Rutland, 36, of Tideswell Road, said, “It’s a shame people have to write fake news – you take things as true. It’s a real shame, Facebook is for families, people find things there first, it’s not nice. No one wants to know things that didn’t happen, what actually does happen is bad enough as it is.”

Meanwhile, Mick Calverley, a DJ of Ceylon Place, said, “I don’t read fake news because I realise it is fake because it’s unbelievable.

“But news is so quick nowadays with the internet.”

David Parr, of Langney, seemed disillusioned with the media in general. He said, “I don’t believe what I read, I make my own mind up. Fake stories have always happened but social media makes it worse. With all the information on the internet everyone believes it – it looks official so it must be true! Don’t believe everything you read.”

If you’re not sure that a snippet of local news you’ve seen on social media is fact or fake we can check it out. Email our hotline at copydesk.sussex@jpress.co.uk with a screen grab of the item or all the details you have and our trained professionals will investigate. The story needs to be local and it must be passing itself off as news - perhaps it is an alleged crime or a claim about a council decision. We’ll let you know the outcome of our investigation - and we will share the truth with our readers too. If we don’t have the resources to check it out on this occasion will tell you that as well.