Wealden MP seeks re-election

Wealden MP Nus Ghani has confirmed she will be seeking re-election following the announcement of a snap general election this morning (Tuesday, April 18).

Speaking this afternoon Ms Ghani, who took over the seat from Charles Hendry in 2015, said the country ‘needs strong and secure leadership’.

She said: “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to represent the people of Wealden during the two years since I was elected in 2015.

“This morning the Prime Minister announced that we will be having a general election in June. The country needs strong and secure leadership, and it needs a government with a clear mandate to deliver economic success and domestic reform and to take advantage of all the opportunities Brexit has to offer. The Conservatives, under Theresa May, are best placed to do that.

“I will be seeking a new mandate as Wealden’s MP. If I am lucky enough to be re-elected, I pledge to continue serving the constituents of Wealden to the best of my ability.”

