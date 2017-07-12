Wanted man may be in Eastbourne

Police are searching for Graham Keeley, who is wanted on recall to prison.

The 36-year-old, from Worthing, was released from prison on June 29 with licence conditions which he has failed to adhere to, say Sussex Police.

He is described by officers as white, about 5’7”, stocky, with a shaved head and brown eyes.

Keeley, who was originally jailed for a burglary offence, is also known to have links to the Eastbourne area.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 or report it online quoting serial 557 of 04/07.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.