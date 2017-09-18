VIDEO: New ‘urban arts’ venue opens in Eastbourne

Trampolining, street dance and parties can be hosted at an all-new venue in Eastbourne.

The urban arts facility, S3 Studios, can be found at 64 Hammonds Drive.

It has trampolines, a dance studio, and all manner of gym and play equipment and holds: baby stay and pay sessions, street dance, parkour, calisthenics (body weight training), and women-only classes.

The space can also be used for parties for children and adults alike with themes such as ‘nerf’ wars, street dance, and freestyle gym.

For more information, visit www.s3studios.co.uk or call 01323 332183.