VIDEO: Eastbourne Theatres - Show Countdown to Christmas

Chris Jordan, Artistic Director for Eastbourne Theatres, chats to the Eastbourne Herald about reasons to get out to the theatre this season.

Filmed in HRH Princess Margaret’s apartment (the set for the captivating play A Princess Undone), Chris explains how the Autumn season at Eastbourne Theatres continues to unfold with dark drama from Blackeyed Theatre’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein complete with 6ft War Horse style monster through to the cheering annual family pantomime - this year Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Booking information can be found here: https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/your-visit/booking-information

