VIDEO: Behind the scenes at Eastbourne Arndale Centre

The new logo and name for the Arndale Centre was officially revealed this morning (Wednesday).

The centre will be known as The Beacon when the multi-million pound extension opens in the run up to Christmas next year.

Official naming of "The Beacon" shopping centre in Eastbourne 13/9/17 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-170913-124251008

In the last few weeks the steel framework has started rising out of the ground.

Reporter Annemarie Field spoke to Neil Crawford, the retail development manager from Legal & General, which owns the Arndale about what is happening on the site since the stretch of shops and the Gildredge Pub were demolished.