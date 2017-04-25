Vandals strike at former Hampden Park business

Vandals have caused damage running into thousands of pounds at an empty building in Hampden Park.

Neighbours living close to the former Veritek headquarters in Edgeland Terrace off Brassey Parade, say gangs of children as young as 11-years-old have been breaking into the building.

The building is empty and developers have made two failed attempts to convert the premises into flats.

One resident living nearby, David Rollison, said incidents were happening day and night and before and after school.

“From April 5 up to 15 children aged 11-16 have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to the building inside and out,” said Mr Rollison.

“They have injured themselves and left blood. Local residents are living in fear and yet nothing is getting done.

“We have attempted to board up the broken windows to stop entry but still they get in.”

A police spokesperson said this week that officers are keen to reassure people living in Hampden Park that they are actively addressing anti-social behaviour in the building.

PC Dan Toft from the neighbourhood policing team said, “Officers have been targeting this area for several weeks, paying particular attention to individuals known to cause problems.

“We’re fully aware of local concerns and we want people to know these are being taken seriously.

“We’re also urging residents to report any incidents or crimes without delay so that they can be addressed.”

Anyone witnessing anti-social behaviour is asked to report it online at

https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101.