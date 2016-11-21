UPDATE: Robbery at Hampden Park store

Police were called to a report of a robbery at a Hampden Park store yesterday (Sunday).

A man walked into Ladbrokes in Brassey Avenue and demanded money from staff before making off with a quantity of cash, according to Sussex Police.

No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

A police helicopter was seen circling the area after the incident.

The suspect is a white man, about 5’ 2”, of skinny build, with stubble and short blonde or ginger hair.

He was wearing a burgundy bomber jacket with tartan lining over a black T-shirt, and grey jogging bottoms.

Officers are investigating, and anyone with any information is asked to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, quoting serial 771 of 20/11.

Photo by Dan Jessup.

