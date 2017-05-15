UPDATE: Police charge man in Eastbourne drug raids

Police have charged a man after carrying out warrants at Eastbourne addresses.

The Misuse of Drugs Act warrants were carried out at addresses in the northern end of the town on Thursday (May 11), according to Sussex Police.

Gary Brown, 22, of Larkbere Road, Lewisham, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A (heroin); being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine; possession of a prohibited weapon and acquire/use/possession of criminal property, say police.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (May 13).

One of the warrants was at Whitbread Close, where a 24-year-old man from Pevensey was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug (cocaine). Sussex Police say he has been released under investigation. A quantity of cannabis and other class B drugs were recovered.

Another warrant was executed at Weaver Close, where police say a significant quantity of heroin, cash and a stun gun were recovered. A woman was released under investigation.

Superintendent Dave Padwick said, “We are working hard to combat drugs supply and possession in Eastbourne. Anyone who suspects drug dealing or possession is urged to report it to us and we will act.”