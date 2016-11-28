UPDATE: Photos reveal aftermath of train blaze

Firefighters were called to Eastbourne Station during the early hours of this morning (Monday, November 28) after reports of a fire on a train.

Crews were called to the station at around 5.03am and found a small fire in the roof of a train.

Two crews from Eastbourne Fire Station extinguished the blaze using a hose reel jet and breathing equipment.

The fire service confirmed the fire had started accidentally and there were no reports of injuries.

Rail services from the station were delayed this morning while firefighters tackled the incident.