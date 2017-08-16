UPDATE: Lorries crash at A27 Selmeston

Police were called to a collision between two lorries travelling in opposite directions on the A27 at Selmeston at about 6.08am on Wednesday (August 16).

The accident happened at Selmeston Service Station.

The road was blocked while the scene was made safe and the vehicles were recovered, and it was fully reopened at 9.10am.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries, say police. There were long tailbacks in both directions.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.