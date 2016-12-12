UPDATE: Firefighters tackle bungalow blaze in Bishopstone

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a bungalow in Bishopstone this afternoon (Monday).

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 2.03pm on Monday. Photo by Dan Jessup.

Crews from Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes and Roedean, along with the aerial lifting platform from Preston Circus in Brighton, were sent to Hurdis Road at around 2.03pm.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three main hose reel jets to tackle the fire.

Paramedics are at the scene and two elderly people have been treated after breathing in smoke.

The buildings roof appears to have collapsed as a result of the fire.

Crews are still at the scene.

Photos by Dan Jessup

