An air ambulance landed in Gildredge Park this morning (Friday).

The Herald is investigating after the helicopter landed at around 9am.

According to Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance, it was called to a road traffic collision.

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 8.50am to reports of a collision between a car and a cyclist.

“Ambulance, single responder and air ambulance crews attended.

“A woman in her 40s with no obvious injuries was treated at the scene and then taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital as a precaution by land ambulance.”

A witness said she believed the cyclist was a Hailsham woman known to her.

She said, “She was knocked out straight after the indecent, but came round after about five minutes, though was very confused and had what I believe to be a severe concussion – she kept asking where she was and couldn’t remember where she was going.

“The driver initially drove off, but returned to the scene 15 minutes later and was seen speaking to the police

“Luckily the cyclist was wearing a helmet, and the back was smashed – had she not been wearing it a nurse at the scene said that she could have sustained ‘a traumatic brain injury’. I hope she is okay.”

Photo by Will Tompsett.