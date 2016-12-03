Uganda project gains extra support

Hailsham charity The Quicken Trust is delighted its partner in Uganda is receiving support from the UK Government.

Through its Commonwealth Professional Fellowship programme, the Government is supporting the ongoing development of Quicken Trust’s partner, the Kabubbu Development Project in Uganda.

Faridah Ndagire works for the Kabubbu Development Project. She arrived in the UK in November for a five week visit to take up her Professional Development Fellowship. She has been working at Trust High School, Kabubbu, with head teacher Ben Misindye who visited the UK in 2015 and spent several weeks with the staff at Willingdon Community School. These fellowships are funded by the UK Department for International Development.